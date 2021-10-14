Turkey, South Korea reiterate strategic partnership

Turkey and South Korea reaffirmed their strategic partnership Wednesday at an event in the Turkish capital.

The remarks were made by senior Turkish and Korean diplomats during celebrations for South Korea's National Day in Ankara.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı said the two countries only got to know each other during the Korean War (1950-1953) but managed to form very strong ties.

"We became two close countries without being neighbors," he said.

Highlighting that relations between the two countries were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012, Kaymakçı said they would further improve within the framework of Turkey's Asia Anew initiative.

South Korea's Ambassador to Turkey, Lee Won-ik, for his part drew attention to the ever developing aspect of the bilateral relations.

He also pointed out that the bilateral trade volume reached $7 billion and 180 South Korean companies are based in Turkey and contributing to its export sector.