Storm Kompasu leaves 30 dead, 13 missing in the Philippines

Thirty people were killed in landslides and flash floods caused by storm Kompasu in the Philippines, the national disaster agency said Thursday, with 13 people also reported missing.



The northern province of Ilocos Sur reported the most number of fatalities at 14, most of whom drowned in flash floods. Three people were missing in the province.



In the province of Benguet, nine people, including five children, were killed in separate landslides that buried their houses, while one was still missing, the agency said.



A 25-year-old woman died from electrocution in the province of Pangasinan, while six drowned in floods in the provinces of Cagayan and Palawan.



Nine people were missing from floods in Pangasinan, Palawan and the province of La union, the agency added.



Kompasu battered the northern Philippines for days starting last weekend, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. More than 14,900 people were displaced, while 325 houses were damaged in the affected areas.



Damage to agriculture and infrastructure was estimated at more than 1.15 billion pesos (23 million dollars), the disaster agency said.



Kompasu exited the Philippines on Wednesday, and slammed into China and Vietnam. It has weakened, and was packing maximum stained winds of up 56 kilometres per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 72 kph, according to Weather Underground.



The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year.



The strongest typhoon ever to hit the Philippines was Typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people and displaced more than 4 million in November 2013.

