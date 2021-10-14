Italy to step up security in riot-hit Rome for G20 summit

The Italian capital will see security beefed up for a two-day summit of G20 leaders due to open at the end of the month, the Interior Ministry said.



Five hundred additional soldiers will be deployed in Rome while surveillance of the city's airspace and "sensitive targets" will also be stepped up on October 30 and 31.



Police will also increase monitoring of some websites and social media.



The La Repubblica newspaper wrote that Rome would be "armored" and that there would be a large no-go zone around the main venue.



There are concerns about protests in light of last weekend's riots in the city.



On Saturday, a demonstration against the government's coronavirus restrictions descended into violence.



Protesters clashed with police and some attacked the headquarters of the CGIL trade union confederation. Among them were supporters of the far-right Forza Nuova party. Several people were injured.