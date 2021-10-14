Belgium reports record daily COVID-19 infections in 5 months

Belgium this week recorded the highest single-day coronavirus cases in five months, public broadcaster RTBF reported on Thursday.

The 11-million country has been experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections, the outlet said, citing the latest data published by the research center Sciensano.

On a seven-day average, 2,114 new cases were registered this week, which is 12% more than the last week's average of 1,900 daily cases.

On Monday, a record number of 3,872 coronavirus cases were detected, which is the highest number since May 3.

The rise in cases is particularly high, exceeding 40% compared to a week before in the region of Flanders.

Approximately 44,500 people are tested for COVID-19 every day in Belgium.

Currently, 779 people are treated in hospitals because of the virus, but it is feared to rise soon following the surge in infections.