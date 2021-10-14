AUSTRALIAS VICTORIA CONFIRMS RECORD 2,297 COVID-19 CASES

The state of Victoria in Australia on Thursday reported over 2,297 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began.

According to the Victorian Government Department of Health, there are 20,505 active cases in the state, of which 706 are hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed cases in Victoria since the beginning of the pandemic is 59,710. With 11 new related fatalities, the overall death toll has risen to 945.

As many as 87.6% of Victorians aged 16 and over have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 62% are fully vaccinated.

To speed up vaccinations, Victoria is opening neighborhood pop-up vaccination centers in suburban streets, shops, gyms, and community clubs.

In total, Australia has administered 31.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and over 52% of its population is fully vaccinated.