90 kidnapped students, staff of college in Nigeria released

Over 90 kidnapped students and staff of Federal Government College in northwestern Nigeria's Kebbi state have been released from their abductors after spending 118 days in captivity.

The father of one of the students, who requested anonymity, said the students were released late Tuesday evening.

He did not disclose whether they have been reunited with their parents.

Another parent confirmed that he had been informed of the release of the students.

The released captives were making their way to the state capital from the forest, where they were kept.

A security source told Anadolu Agency that government officials will receive them at the state capital.

Armed bandits numbering around 150 were said to have invaded the college in broad daylight and abducted over 90 students and three staff members of the college.

Since the incident, the college has remained shut for fear of further attacks.

Parents and guardians became apprehensive with their children in captivity and said they had lost hope in the ability of the Kebbi state government to secure their release.

Hours after the release of the students, the state government and police are yet to issue a statement on the development.

But an official of the state government spoke under condition of anonymity to Anadolu Agency, confirming that the students and their teachers have been released.

"I am not aware if a ransom was paid before their release, but all further details will be available at the appropriate time," the official said.

He also confirmed that a medical team has been mobilized by the government to check their health and they will be brought to the Government House before being reunited with their parents.