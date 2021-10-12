Turkey rescues 8 more asylum seekers pushed back by Greece in Aegean sea

Eight asylum seekers were rescued by Turkish coast guards on Tuesday after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters.

The incident occurred off the coast of Ayvalık district in Balıkesir province in western Turkey, and the asylum seekers were in a fiber boat, according to a statement by the Coast Guard Command.

They were taken to the command office on the island of Cunda before being referred to a provincial migration office.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Turkey also held 58 irregular immigrants-49 Afghans, 5 Iranians, 3 Syrians, and one Iraqi-in the Fethiye district of the western province of Mugla.

Acting on a tip-off, local gendarmerie forces found the immigrants as they were preparing to go abroad.

After routine checks, they were sent to provincial migration authorities. One suspect was held for allegedly organizing human trafficking.