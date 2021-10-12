Russia hits new all-time high in daily COVID-19 deaths

Russia recorded another all-time daily high of 973 coronavirus deaths, the country's health authorities said on Tuesday, pushing the toll to 218,345.

With 28,190 new infections registered since Monday, the number of active cases in Russia hit 720,334, the emergency task force said in a daily report.

To date, over 7.83 million people has been exposed to the virus, the report said. The active number of COVID-19 cases have exceeded 700,000.

Recoveries increased by 20,706 over the last 24 hours to reach 6.89 million, it added.

The experts connect the growing number of coronavirus deaths with the low level of vaccination-over 43 million people, or 30.71%, have been fully vaccinated against the virus in Russia, which is less than half of the value required to achieve a collective immunity.

Another factor is the beginning of the cold season, which brings flu-like illnesses fraught with complications and increased the probability of the fatal outcome.

Also in cold months, the number of patients is rising, commensurately escalating the mortality rate.

At a government meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated the coronavirus situation in the country has been worsening.

The government has equipped additional places in hospitals with beds and ventilators for coronavirus patients, he said.

Mishustin called vaccination "the most reliable means of protection" against the virus and urged the Russians to get a jab as "all the necessary conditions have been created so that citizens do not have any difficulties getting vaccinated".

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the regions with a high number of vaccinated people have low growth in cases and deaths.

Anna Popova, the chief sanitary officer, said the spike in coronavirus infections coincided with the rise of flu-like morbidity.

Some regions introduced restrictive measures for mass events. Popova said the sanitary authorities are working out more measures aiming to contain the spread of the virus.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 4.86 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with close to 238.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' John Hopkins University.





