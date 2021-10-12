Israel detains Palestinian child in East Jerusalem

Israel forces detained an 11-year-old Palestinian boy on Tuesday from Silwan town in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

The boy was taken into custody for suspicion of throwing stones at vehicles, the official KAN news channel reported, without giving further details.

The Israeli Peace Now rights group said the boy's family was threatened with expulsion from their home by Israeli authorities.

The group published a photo of the child, without identifying his name, while sitting with two of his brothers, with a captain reading that the boy's family was threatened of expulsion from their home in favor of Israeli settlers.

"A child of 11 years old without a companion, without his parents, this is how occupation looks like," Peace Now said.

Palestinian accounts on social media circulated a video showing Israeli police arresting a boy, named Ayham al-Hadra, after leaving his school in East Jerusalem.

There are around 4,600 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including more than 200 children, 35 women, and 520 administrative detainees held without charge or trial, according to institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs.