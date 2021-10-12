EU commits 1 billion euros in aid to Afghanistan and neighbours

The European Union will give a total of 1 billion euros (1.1 billion dollars) in aid to support Afghans in their home country and those who have fled elsewhere in the region.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the new pledge commitment during a conference of G20 countries on the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday.



The EU had already promised 300 million euros in humanitarian aid.



It was announced that another 250 million euros will go to support health care operations. Further EU money will flow to neighbouring countries that have taken in Afghans.



