Vietnam restarts domestic flights three months after suspension

Vietnam's government has allowed the resumption of 19 domestic flight routes nearly three months after they were suspended due to Covid-19, aviation authorities said.



On Sunday, the first post-lockdown commercial flight left Hanoi for Ho Chi Minh City following the government's approval.



"The resumption of passenger transport activities in general and air transport activities in particular in the current situation have special and important meaning as it is both ensuring the recovery of production and business, travel demand and ensuring strict implementation of measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic," the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said in a statement on Monday.



Passengers must be fully vaccinated, or have a hospital discharge certificate of recovery from Covid-19 and a negative test result for SARS-CoV-2 within 72 hours before boarding.



They are required to self-quarantine and have their health monitored for at least seven days.



International flights were stopped early last year and are yet to resume, but the government is mulling a plan to receive international tourists to Phu Quoc Islands from November 2021 to March 2022.



The plan will then expand to welcome tourists to a number of destinations from December 2021 to June 2022, such as Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, Nha Trang and Da Lat.



Since its fourth wave of the coronavirus began in April, Vietnam has reported nearly 850,000 cases and 20,500 deaths.



The country has fully vaccinated over 15 million people out of a total population of 98 million, one of the lowest immunization rates in Asia.



