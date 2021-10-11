Turkish MP Ahmet Berat Conkar elected vice head of NATO Parliamentary Assembly committee

A Turkish lawmaker on Monday was elected the vice head of a NATO Parliamentary Assembly committee.

Ahmet Berat Conkar was elected the vice-chairperson of the political committee during the 67th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Lisbon, Portugal.

Conkar is a member of Turkish parliament from the Justice and Development (AK) Party and has been serving as the head of Turkish delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly since 2017.

The Turkish MP also is a NATO rapporteur in the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group and currently working on a report titled The Future of Iraq: Security, Stabilization and Regional Vocation.









