Turkey out of patience for attacks, harassment from N. Syria

Turkish president on Monday said his country has run out of patience given the latest deadly attack on its police force in northern Syria and harassment targeting his country's territories.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's comments came at a news conference held following the Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex in capital Ankara.

Two Turkish special operation police officers were killed and two others were wounded in the Operation Euphrates Shield of northern Syria when YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, struck an armed vehicle with guided missile.

Stressing that Turkey has run out of patience in light of the recent developments, Erdoğan said the Ankara was determined to eliminate threats emanating from northern Syria, either by itself or with active local forces there.

These have been carried out in addition to three successful anti-terror operations across Turkey's border in northern Syria since 2016: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The Turkish leader also focused on the issue of climate change, saying that his country is resolute to play to resolve the climate crisis, and Ankara would put the green development revolution at the core of its efforts.

A climate change presidency would be established in Turkey to tackle the issue in a more elaborate manner, Erdogan said, adding that the Environment and Urbanization Ministry would be renamed as Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

The president said his government expects all political parties, private sector, and NGOs to support green development, which is a "historic project."

MIGRATION

Turkey stands as one of the world's top refugee-hosting countries with its refugee population of four million, including more than 3.6 million Syrians who fled the country following the eruption of a bloody civil war in 2011.

The Turkish president said it is not possible for Turkey to shoulder the entire burden of the migration crisis all by itself, and expects refugees' target countries to take more responsibility.





