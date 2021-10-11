TUNISIAS KAIS SAIED APPROVES NEW GOVERNMENT SELECTED BY PM BOUDEN

Tunisia named a new government on Monday, 11 weeks after President Kais Saied sacked the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in moves his foes call a coup.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden , who was appointed earlier this month, kept in place several of the interim ministers Saied had already appointed including Sihem Boughdiri as finance minister and Othman Jerandi as foreign minister.

She also named, in a live broadcast ceremony, Samir Said as economy and planning minister and Taoufik Charfeddine as interior minister.