LEADER OF GERMANYS FAR-RIGHT AFD WONT SEEK RE-ELECTION FOR TOP POST

DPA WORLD Published October 11,2021

The long-time leader of Germany's far-right AfD party Joerg Meuthen said he will not seek re-election at an upcoming party conference.



In a letter to AfD members he said he had decided not to run for the top post in the new election of the party executive in December, after intensive deliberations and discussions with his family.



The 60-year-old currently shares the chairmanship with Tino Chrupalla, who leads the Bundestag parliamentary group together with Alice Weidel.



Relations between the party's leadership are known to be tense. Meuthen said on Monday that he intends to continue his political work "and use my voice audibly."



Meuthen, who is a member of the European Parliament, has argued for a more moderate course for the AfD. In doing so, he has made enemies among the party's hard-liners.



The AfD will elect its new party executive at a two-day federal party conference in Wiesbaden, scheduled to start on December 11. Meuthen wrote in his letter to members that he hopes they "make a prudent choice and elect sensible board members."



In the 2017 federal elections, the AfD shocked the German political establishment by coming third at 12.6 per cent, ahead of several other mainstream political parties.



In the election held last month, it came in at 10.3 per cent of the vote. The anti-immigration, populist party will not be involved in coalition negotiations as no other parties will agree to work them.







