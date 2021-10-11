Japan’s vaccination showing results as Tokyo registers lowest cases

Japan's anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign is showing results as the capital Tokyo registered the lowest COVID-19 cases in at least one year, authorities said Monday.

The Japanese government revealed that more than 64% of the country's 126 million population was "fully vaccinated" against the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK News reported.

"Over 93.1 million people, or 73.6% of the population, have received their first shots, and that more than 81.4 million people, or 64.3%, have had two shots," the government figures showed.

The data was released on the same day when Tokyo registered 49 coronavirus cases, which is the lowest daily number of cases since June last year. It is the third consecutive day that the capital registered decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

Japan is witnessing a "steady decline" in infections across the country which has reported 1.7 million COVID-19 cases, including 17,941 deaths, so far.

Authorities are also mulling third booster vaccine shots by the end of this year while the government has secured millions of more vaccines from US manufacturer Pfizer in a deal signed last week.