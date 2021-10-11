 Contact Us
News World Iran ready to sign strategic partnership with Russia - spokesman

Iran ready to sign strategic partnership with Russia - spokesman

"The initial arrangements of this document, entitled the Global Agreement for Cooperation between Iran and Russia, have been concluded," Saeed Khatibzadeh -- the foreign ministry spokesman -- said in a statement on Monday.

AFP WORLD
Published October 11,2021
Subscribe
IRAN READY TO SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA - SPOKESMAN
Iran is ready to sign a strategic partnership with Russia, mirroring one concluded early this year with China, the foreign ministry said Monday.

"The initial arrangements of this document, entitled the Global Agreement for Cooperation between Iran and Russia, have been concluded," said ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"We are in the process of finalising diverse clauses of the document and we will send it to Moscow," he told reporters.

"In recent years, it has become necessary to improve relations between Iran and Russia and to concentrate on strategic partnerships," he added.

"Between Iran, China and Russia, the eastern axis is emerging."

He added that Tehran hopes the document will be signed in the coming months.

Iran in March concluded a 25-year strategic and commercial cooperation agreement with China after several years of talks.

And in mid-September Iran was admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, led by Russia and China.