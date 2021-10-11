BRAZILS UNVACCINATED LEADER NOT ALLOWED TO ENTER FOOTBALL STADIUM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, could not enter a football stadium to watch a Brazilian league match on Sunday.

A local media outlet Metropoles' video said Bolsonaro, who was on vacation in Sao Paulo, was prevented to watch Santos vs. Gremio match as the 66-year-old failed to comply with health regulations taken as part of COVID-19 measures.

"Why vaccine card, (vaccine) passport? I wanted to see Santos' game, they said he has to be vaccinated. Why is that?" Bolsonaro told the press.

"I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine," he claimed.

In Brazil, fans should be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a negative PCR test to enter stadiums.

Bolsonaro refused to get his coronavirus jab and he had pulled through the illness.

Santos beat Gremio 1-0 in a Brazilian Serie A match at Urbano Caldeira Stadium in Santos, Sao Paulo.

In Brazil, at least 600,000 people died of the coronavirus.