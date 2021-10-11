13 missing as bus falls into river in China

At least 13 people in China are missing after a bus fell into a river on Monday morning, local media reported.

Local authorities in China's northern Hebei province said a bus fell into a river in Pingshan county of Shijiazhuang city of the province at around 7.00 a.m. local time (2300GMT Sunday), according to public broadcaster CGTN.

About 51 people were on board the bus when the accident happened, officials said, adding 38 people were rescued, while an operation to locate another 13 passengers is still ongoing.

Local police have launched an investigation into the accident and detained the bus driver for interrogation.