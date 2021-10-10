Rome police arrest 12, including far-right leaders after riot

Rome police have arrested 12 people - including two leaders of a far-right party - after protests against coronavirus restrictions turned into serious riots, Italian media reported on Sunday.



The leaders of Forza Nuova, Giuliano Castellino and Roberto Fiore, were present during the violence in the Italian capital on Saturday after tens of thousands had taken part in a march.



Police, who were involved in several clashes with demonstrators, are also checking video footage to see if more people should be detained.



The headquarters of Italy's largest trade union CGIL was stormed and three police officers were injured. Footage on social media showed rioters attacking officers with sticks and flagpoles.



Police used tear gas and water cannon.



Politicians have reacted with shock. Violent protests are rare in Italy.



The country was the first in Europe to be badly hit by the pandemic in March last year but has managed the health crisis comparatively well since.



New measures against Covid-19 will come into force next Friday.



Every employee in the private or public sector must have a so-called "green pass," which shows proof of vaccination, recovery from or a negative test for Covid-19.



Critics have been campaigning against the measure, which is being introduced to allow further Covid-19 relaxations. Cinemas, theatres and concert halls will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity again if visitors have a green pass.



The attack on the union headquarters follows its support for the measure.