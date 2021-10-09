Talks between Taliban and US delegation to take place in Doha

A US delegation is planning to meet with high-level representatives from Afghanistan's Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha this weekend.



The talks are not about recognizing or legitimizing the Taliban militant group as Afghanistan's leaders, but are a continuation of pragmatic talks on issues of national interest for the US, a spokesman from the US State Department said Friday evening.



He said the most important priority was the continued safe departure of Afghans, US citizens and other foreign nationals from Afghanistan.



The goal is to urge the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to form an inclusive government with broad support, the spokesman said.



The State Department did not disclose who would travel to Doha from the US side.



Since the military evacuation out of Kabul ended with the withdrawal of the final US troops there, countries including the US and Germany have been working to allow their nationals and former Afghan local forces to leave.



The last US troops left Afghanistan at the end of August, marking the end of an almost 20-year military mission in the country.

