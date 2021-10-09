Four-party coalition could resolve political crisis in Vienna

Austria's Social Democrats may approach the far-right Freedom Party of Austria in a bid to form a four-party coalition to replace the current government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is being investigated for corruption.



Kurz's ruling conservative Austrian People's Party is governing in coalition with the Greens, who have called on the chancellor to resign after officials found indications that Finance Ministry funds were used to manipulate opinion polls.



In order to do so, the Social Democrats would have to reverse their earlier decision not to work with the Freedom Party of Austria at federal level. Social Democrat leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner appeared to signal this was an option when she told public broadcaster ORF that "extraordinary situations call for extraordinary measures."



Rendi-Wagner described a four-party alliance of the Social Democrats, Greens, the liberal NEOS party and the Freedom Party of Austria as "unlikely, but possible," adding that if it did happen, it would be important for each minister to respect departmental boundaries.



The leader of the FPOe, Herbert Kickl, a vocal opponent of vaccination against the coronavirus, would certainly not become health minister, Rendi-Wagner said, adding that she would be prepared to become chancellor, given Kurz's likely ouster.



Kurz has denied the corruption allegations but is set to face a no-confidence motion in parliament on Tuesday at a special session of the National Council.



Austria's other political parties are also holding talks to discuss potential alternative coalitions in order to avoid having to hold fresh elections.



