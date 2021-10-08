Turkey reports 30,201 daily cases, 188 COVID-related deaths

Turkey has administered over 112.05 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

More than 54.43 million people have been given the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while around 46.04 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.71 million people.

Separately, the ministry also recorded 30,201 new coronavirus cases, 188 related deaths and 28,167 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

As many as 360,115 virus tests were conducted in the past day.