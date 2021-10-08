Former camp guard at German WWII camp denies charges

The 100-year-old former SS camp guard charged with abetting mass murder at Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II denied all charges on the second day of his trial on Friday.



"I didn't do anything at all in Sachsenhausen. I am not guilty, because I know nothing about it," he told the court in Brandenburg an der Havel to the west of Berlin.



Before stating his innocence, the man described his childhood and youth in Lithuania, his imprisonment as a prisoner of war with the Soviet forces and his subsequent life in Germany, under questioning from the presiding judge, Udo Lechtermann.



His lawyer did not permit questions concerning his life during World War II after stating at the start of the trial that his client would not respond to the charges.



The accused faces charges related to a total of 3,518 cases between 1942 and 1945, with the prosecution alleging his actions were intentional and motivated by malice.



On Thursday, state prosecutor Cyrill Klement described the way thousands of people died at the camp to the north-west of Berlin between 1941 and 1945.



Many of the killings were carried out by mass shooting in special facilities or in gas chambers. Others died as a result of disease, hunger, forced labour, medical experiments or maltreatment.



