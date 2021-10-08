Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

A sharp upturn in infections due to the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations have pushed governments to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers, other high-risk groups or dining out.

A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants or travellers.

Here are some countries' vaccine mandates:

AUSTRALIA

Australia decided in late June to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

In Tasmania, vaccines will be mandatory for aged care workers as of Sept. 17, the Examiner reported on Aug. 14.

Western Australia said on Oct. 5 that it would require all employees working in mining, oil and gas exploration to have their first dose by Dec. 1 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1.

BRITAIN

It is mandatory for care home workers in England to have vaccinations from October.

English nightclubs and other venues with large crowds require patrons to present proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

Britain is highly likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sept. 14.

CANADA

Canada will place unvaccinated federal employees on unpaid leave and require COVID-19 shots for air, train and ship passengers.

Federal employees will be required to declare their full vaccination status by Oct. 29. Workers and passengers aged 12 and older on trains, planes and marine transport operating domestically must show they have been inoculated by Oct. 30.

From Sept. 13, vaccines are required for patrons of non-essential businesses such as restaurants and movie theatres.

COSTA RICA

Authorities in Costa Rica said on Sept. 28 all state workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making it one of the first countries in Latin America to impose a coronavirus vaccination mandate.

FIJI

A "no jab, no job" coronavirus policy went into effect in Fiji on Aug. 15, AFP reported, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave. Those who remain unvaccinated by November will be dismissed.

In addition, employees at private firms could face fines and companies could be forced to stop operations over vaccine refusals.

FRANCE

All healthcare and care home workers, home aids and urgent care technicians must have had at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15.

Hospitals, care homes and health centres have suspended around 3,000 workers across France for failing to comply with mandatory COVID vaccination, the government said on Sept. 16.

GREECE

Greece on July 12 made vaccinations mandatory for nursing home staff with immediate effect and healthcare workers from September.

As part of new measures, only vaccinated customers are allowed in bars, cinemas, theatres and other closed spaces.

HUNGARY

Hungary's government has decided to make vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers.

INDONESIA

The world's fourth most populous country made inoculations mandatory in February, threatening fines of up to 5 million rupiah ($357).

ITALY

The Italian government made it obligatory for all workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection. The new rules will come into force on Oct. 15.

Any worker who fails to present a valid health certificate will be suspended without pay, but cannot be sacked, according to a draft of the decree seen by Reuters.

While some European Union states have ordered their health workers to get vaccines, none have made the Green Pass mandatory for all employees, making Italy a test case for the continent.

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20.

LEBANON

Lebanon is to limit entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches to people holding vaccine certificates or those who have taken antibody tests.

Non-vaccinated employees of these establishments would be required to receive a PCR test every 72 hours.

MALTA

Malta banned visitors from entering the country from July 14 unless they were fully vaccinated.

MICRONESIA

The small South Pacific island nation of the Federated States of Micronesia has mandated that its adult population be inoculated against COVID-19. The Pacific island nation said on July 29 everyone over 18 years will have to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

NETHERLANDS

The Dutch government announced on Sept. 14 it will introduce a "corona" pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events.

RUSSIA

Moscow city authorities on June 16 ordered all workers with public-facing roles to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Companies were given a month to ensure at least 60% of staff had received first doses, or face fines or temporary closure.

Moscow residents no longer have to present a QR code demonstrating they have been vaccinated or have immunity in order to sit in cafes, restaurants and bars from July 19.

SAUDI ARABIA

In May, Saudi Arabia mandated that all public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace get vaccinated, without specifying when this would be implemented.

Vaccination will also be required to enter any government, private, or education establishments and to use public transport as of Aug. 1.

Saudi citizens will need two doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from Aug. 9, state news agency SPA reported on July 19.

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka announced on Aug. 13 that citizens would require vaccination cards to travel between provinces and in public spaces as of Sept. 15, according to Business Standard.

SWITZERLAND

Swiss people will need to show a COVID-status certificate to enter bars, restaurants and fitness centres in Switzerland from Sept. 13, the government ordered on Sept. 8. The Swiss COVID certificate provides proof of vaccination, recovery from infection or a negative test result.

TURKEY

Turkey will begin requiring negative COVID-19 test results and proofs of vaccination for some sectors, including from teachers as schools reopen in September and for domestic travel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Aug. 19.

As of Sept. 6, a negative PCR test is mandatory for those who have not been vaccinated, or not recovered from the virus, to enter concerts, cinemas and theatres, Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Aug. 21, Anadolu News Agency reported https://bit.ly/3tiH6aN.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan is making vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.

UNITED STATES

President Joe Biden on Sept. 10 ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require staff to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, or get tested for the coronavirus weekly. That order covers 100 million people, about two-thirds of the workforce.

He called on Oct. 8 on more U.S. businesses to require COVID-19 vaccinations.