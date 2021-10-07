UK ends self-isolation for vaccinated people from 37 countries, including Turkey

Fully vaccinated travelers from 37 more countries, including Turkey, will not be required to self-isolate in the UK starting next week, the British government announced on Thursday.

The UK will accept proof of vaccination from 37 new countries and territories, including Turkey, Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, and South Africa, the Department of Transport said in a statement.

"With half-term and winter sun around the corner, we're making it easier for families and loved ones to reunite, by significantly cutting the number of destinations on the red list, thanks in part to the increased vaccination efforts around the globe," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

"Restoring people's confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and levelling up this country. With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery."

The UK removed Turkey from its red COVID-19 travel list last month.

It will take off 47 more countries from the list from Oct. 11, leaving just seven countries with a complete travel ban, according to the latest update.

The end of self-isolation for people entering the UK from countries with recognized vaccination programs will boost travel in the coming months, especially with the approaching winter break.

"Our robust border measures have helped protect the phenomenal progress of our vaccination program, and it is because of this success both here and around the world that we can safely open up travel further and we can visit friends and family abroad," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

The UK government said "fully vaccinated travelers from non-red list countries" will be allowed to take "a cheaper lateral flow test, followed by a free PCR test if positive, reducing the cost of tests on arrival into England."