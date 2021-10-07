Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" at least two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, a security source said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Metina region by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization on Wednesday, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

Two other PKK suspects who reportedly provided financial support to the terror organization were arrested by gendarmerie forces in the southeastern province of Adiyaman, while another individual with suspected links to the terror group was arrested in the southern Mersin province.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.