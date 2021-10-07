Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu calls Pakistani counterpart, offers aid after deadly quake

The Turkish foreign minister has offered assistance to Pakistan after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the country's southwest, killing at least 20 people.

According to diplomatic sources, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives.

During the conversation, Çavuşoğlu also stated that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of assistance to Islamabad.

The quake was centered about 14 kilometers north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province. The location is about 100 kilometers from Quetta, the provincial capital.

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, a rescue and relief operation is underway. Baluchistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said people are being evacuated by government departments along with support by army and security forces.