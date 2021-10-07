Moroccan king names new government headed by Aziz Akhannouch

King Mohammed VI appointed a new government Thursday in Morocco headed by Aziz Akhannouch.

It came after last month's parliamentary elections that saw Akhannouch's National Rally of Independents Party win 102 seats in the 395-member parliament.

Mohammed VI headed the ceremony at the Royal Palace, in the northern Fes, where 24 ministers, including seven women were named to government positions.

Born in 1961, Akhannouch is a business tycoon and former agriculture minister.

The Moroccan monarch assigned Akhannouch to form the government two days after elections were held Sept. 8.

Akhannouch announced the formation of a government with the participation of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, which received 86 seats, and the Istiqlal Party that garnered 81 seats.