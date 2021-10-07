FM Amirabdollahian says Iran-Saudi talks have gone a 'good distance'

Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a "good distance", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia , the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years, backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. They cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

IRAN READY TO BUILD TWO POWER PLANTS IN LEBANON

Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, one in Beirut and the other in the south of the country, in a period of 18 months, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said after meeting Lebanese officials on Thursday.

He also told a news conference in Beirut that Iran is willing to help rebuild the port of Beirut, destroyed by a massive blast in August 2020, if the Lebanese government makes such a request.

The explosion devastated swathes of the Lebanese capital and left more than 200 people dead.







