Earthquake jolts Tokyo, preliminary magnitude estimated at 6.1

A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.1 jolted Tokyo and surrounding areas late on Thursday, Japan 's public broadcaster NHK reported.

It registered a tremor of "5 plus" on Japan's own scale of quake intensity, a level that could cause some damage to buildings and cause power cuts. Several bullet train lines were halted due to the quake, the broadcaster said.



There were also no reports of possible injured or damage at first, though residents were warned of possible aftershocks.



The quake shook houses in Tokyo and surrounding areas. The operation of high-speed trains was temporarily interrupted.



Japan sits at the convergence of four tectonic plates, making it especially prone to seismic activity. The country is also home to 100 active volcanoes.



Earlier this year, the country observed the 10th anniversary of the magnitude-9 quake and resulting tsunami on March 11, 2011, which left about 18,400 dead or missing.







