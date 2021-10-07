Coronavirus controls to stay in France, despite lowering case counts

The time has not yet come to relax coronavirus regulations, the French government said on Thursday, despite falling case counts.



That means restrictions prompted by the virus, including a sometimes controversial requirement for residents to have a coronavirus pass that only gives them access to many locales if they can prove they are vaccinated or otherwise unlikely to transmit the disease.



Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal made the announcement after consultations between officials.



Although France has seen its seven-day incidence drop to an average of below 50 cases per 100,000 people, there are still localized spikes. Furthermore, there are concerns the virus will spread more easily as the colder autumn and winter months take hold.



People who are not vaccinated can still show proof of a negative coronavirus test to gain access to sites, but those tests will no longer be free starting on October 15, unless the person has a medical reason preventing him or her from getting vaccinated.



A quick test will cost 22 euros (25 dollars), while the more thorough PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests will cost 44 euros.



The spokesperson said the fees must be implemented because too many people are using the tests as a substitute for vaccination and the access vaccination provides. That will no longer be financed by the government, he said.



Attal also said people in nursing and care professions should get a third booster shot of the vaccine. People aged 65 and older have already been able to get such jabs.



