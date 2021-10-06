Singapore reports more than 3,500 coronavirus cases in new record

Health officials in Singapore reported three more coronavirus-related deaths and tallied more than 3,500 new cases on Wednesday, a new daily high.



The new cases took the total case count to around 113,000 and the latest fatalities mean 133 people have died in the city-state since the start of the pandemic, with more than half of the deaths occurring in the past 28 days.



Singapore had, until August, avoided the worst of the Delta variant spread that, since April, had led to record numbers and renewed lockdowns in neighbours such as Malaysia.



Around 83 per cent of the 5.45-million-population are vaccinated, according to the ministry, which said 98 per cent of cases reported during the past month have shown mild or no symptoms of illness.



The government tightened pandemic-related restrictions last week, limiting restaurant dining to two people per table, advising office staff to work from home and telling those aged 60 and older to stay indoors.