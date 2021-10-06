 Contact Us
News World German Greens say eyeing coalition with Social Democrats, Liberals

German Greens say eyeing coalition with Social Democrats, Liberals

AFP WORLD
Published October 06,2021
Subscribe
GERMAN GREENS SAY EYEING COALITION WITH SOCIAL DEMOCRATS, LIBERALS

Germany's Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that her party wanted to try to form a three-way coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the liberal FDP, dealing a blow to Angela Merkel's conservatives.

After preliminary talks with the SPD and Merkel's CDU-CSU, which came first and second in September's general election, the Greens "believe it makes sense... to have in-depth talks with the SPD and FDP", Baerbock told reporters. Her party came third in the polls, with the FDP in fourth place.