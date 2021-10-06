German Greens say eyeing coalition with Social Democrats, Liberals

Germany's Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that her party wanted to try to form a three-way coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the liberal FDP, dealing a blow to Angela Merkel's conservatives.

After preliminary talks with the SPD and Merkel's CDU-CSU, which came first and second in September's general election, the Greens "believe it makes sense... to have in-depth talks with the SPD and FDP", Baerbock told reporters. Her party came third in the polls, with the FDP in fourth place.