Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop to embark on 3-day visit to Italy

The Turkish parliament speaker will embark on a three-day visit to Italy on Wednesday to attend the seventh G20 Parliament Speakers Summit.

Mustafa Şentop and an accompanying delegation will be welcomed by Turkey's Ambassador in Rome Ömer Gücük.

On the second day of his visit, Şentop will attend the opening session of the summit.

He will also meet with Maria Elisabetta Casellati, president of the Italian Senate, and Roberto Fico, the speaker of Italy's Chamber of Deputies.

The Turkish parliament speaker will address a session, titled Sustainability and Food Security After the Pandemic, on Friday.

Şentop and the accompanying parliamentary delegation will meet with representatives of several think tanks before their return to Turkey.