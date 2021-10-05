Singapore reports record pandemic numbers again as outbreak continues

Singapore's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported over 3,400 new coronavirus cases and nine more related deaths, both records for a single day.



The fatalities take the death toll to 130 and the new cases mean almost 110,000 people have caught the virus in the wealthy city-state, which had until recently avoided the worst of the Delta-variant spread that had since April led to record numbers elsewhere in Asia.



Around 40,000 of the infections have been reported over the past 28 days, though around 98 per cent of people testing positive during that time have shown mild symptoms or none, according to the ministry.



Over 83 per cent of the 5.45-million population is vaccinated, with around 300,000 people receiving third booster shots. Of the nine people who died on Tuesday, three were unvaccinated, four fully vaccinated and two had received one jab, the ministry reported.

