Conservative bloc and Greens in exploratory talks on German coalition

The leaders of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance and the Greens met in Berlin on Tuesday to sound out the chances for forming a coalition to govern Germany for the next four years.



The talks, held under conditions of an information blackout, were the last in the first round of exploratory manoeuvring between the four largest parties following the September 26 elections.



Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), now led by Armin Laschet, along with their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU), are seeking to cobble together a three-way government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP).



The Social Democrats (SPD) who narrowly emerged as the largest party with just 25.7 per cent of the vote ahead of the CDU/CSU on 24.1 per cent, are also seeking to build a coalition with the Greens and FDP.



The two smaller parties, the Greens on 14.8 per cent and the FDP on 11.5 per cent, were the first to meet last week to sound out common positions.



While the Greens would prefer a deal with the SPD and FDP, they have not ruled out going into government with the CDU/CSU. The FDP has made clear its preference for the CDU/CSU but has also not shut the door on the SPD.



FDP deputy leader Johannes Vogel expressed criticism of the CDU/CSU in a tweet on Monday in which he accused the bloc of breaching the blackout agreement.



Nothing had emerged from two of three rounds of talks with the FDP last week, he said, while a leak from the third had appeared in the media. "That's been noticed... and it's irritating," he said, directing his remarks at the conservative bloc.



