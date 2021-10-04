JAPANS NEW PM KISHIDA CALLS GENERAL ELECTION ON OCT. 31

New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called a general election for Oct. 31 in his inaugural address on Monday, hoping to capitalise on the honeymoon period typically enjoyed by new administrations amid a drastic drop in COVID-19 infections.
Kishida said on Monday he will create a new panel to debate measures to achieve solid economic growth in a post-pandemic world.
In his first news conference as prime minister, Kishida also said he will consider offering cash payouts to households hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.