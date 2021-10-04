Islamophobic cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car accident near town of Markaryd

Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks , known for his derogatory depiction of Islam's Prophet Muhammad , died in a car accident Sunday, according to information released by the official sources.

Vilks, 75, who had been living under police protection since the drawings were published, was travelling in a police vehicle that collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed.

"This is a very tragic incident. It is now important to all of us that we do everything we can to investigate what happened and what caused the collision," Swedish police said in a statement on Monday.

"Initially, there is nothing that points to anyone else being involved."

Most Muslims consider any depiction of the founder of Islam as offensive.

Since the publication of the cartoons, Vilks had been living under a round-the-clock police guard following threats against his life.