Georgian premier receives Turkish defense minister

The Georgian prime minister on Monday received Turkey's defense minister in the capital Tbilisi.

Irakli Garibashvili and Hulusi Akar discussed bilateral and regional defense, security, and cooperation in the defense industry, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The Turkish defense chief pointed out that it is important to further develop the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of military training and defense industry.

Akar also emphasized the importance given to Georgia's territorial integrity and said that the problems in the Black Sea should be resolved peacefully through mutual dialogue and negotiation based on the principle of regional ownership.

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze was also at the meeting.

The Turkish defense minister is in Tbilisi to attend the defense ministers' meeting of Georgia-Turkey-Azerbaijan.