Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu to head to Poland on Monday for two-day visit

Turkey 's foreign minister will leave for Poland on Monday for a two-day visit.

The visit comes at the invitation of Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu 's Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Cavusoglu will hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Elzbieta Witek, speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of the country's parliament.

He will also meet members of the Turkish community living in Poland.

"During the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations with our strategic partner and ally Poland will be discussed, along with the exchange of views on the EU membership process of Turkey as well as regional and international issues," read the statement.

The Turkish foreign minister will also address the 7th Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday.