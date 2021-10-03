THOUSANDS PROTEST TO SUPPORT TUNISIAN PRESIDENTS POWER GRAB

Thousands of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied took to the streets of Tunis on Sunday to express their support for his controversial moves to tighten his grip on power.



Tunisians gathered on central Tunis' Avenue Habib Bourguiba amid tight security, as some held banners that read: "The people want the dissolution of parliament."



Since July, Saied has suspended parliament, sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, expanded his legislative and executive powers and suspended some parts of the constitution.



His measures have divided the country. His opponents, led by the Islamist Ennahda party, the largest group in parliament, describing his move as a "coup."



On Wednesday, Saied appointed Najla Bouden to replace Mechichi, becoming the country's first-ever female premier. A cabinet is yet to be formed.



The ex-law professor took office in 2019 and has been locked in a political dispute over the powers of the government and parliament.