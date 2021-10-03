 Contact Us
News World North Korea accuses UN Security Council of applying double standards over military activities

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of applying double standards over military activities

North Korean administration accused on Sunday the United Nations Security Council of applying double standards over military activities. Pyongyang slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb".

Reuters WORLD
Published October 03,2021
Subscribe
NORTH KOREA ACCUSES UN SECURITY COUNCIL OF APPLYING DOUBLE STANDARDS OVER MILITARY ACTIVITIES

North Korea said on Sunday the United Nations Security Council applied double standards over military activities among U.N. member states, state media KCNA said, amid international criticism over its recent missile tests.

The Council met behind closed doors on Friday upon requests from the United States and other countries over the North's missile launches.

The meeting came a day after Pyongyang fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a recent series of weapons tests including the launches of a previously unseen hypersonic missile, ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities.

Jo Chol Su, director of the North Korean foreign ministry's Department of International Organisations, said the UNSC meeting means an "open ignorance of and wanton encroachment" on its sovereignty and "serious intolerable provocation."

Jo accused the Council of double standards as it remains silent about U.S. joint military exercises and weapons tests with allies, while taking issue with the North's "self-defensive" activities.

"This is a denial of impartiality, objectivity and equilibrium, lifelines of the U.N. activities, and an evident manifestation of double-dealing standard," Jo said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.