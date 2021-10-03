Mexico president scraps speech as protesters storm venue

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador canceled a public event Sunday after a security breach in which dozens of protesters broke into the venue where he was speaking, images on his social media account showed.

It was the second interruption of the president's public schedule in five weeks. On August 27, a large crowd blocked his motorcade for nearly two hours in the southern state of Chiapas.

Sunday's disruption occurred at a fairground in Huauchinango, in the central state of Puebla, where Lopez Obrador and several government ministers were outlining the administration's aid to victims of a deadly August hurricane.

Dozens of people gathered behind fences outside the building, chanting slogans that at times made the leftist president's speech inaudible.

They then overwhelmed the security team deployed at the door and entered the hall, complaining about not receiving sufficient support.

"Are you going to let me speak?" Lopez Obrador shouted at the protesters, some of whom approached the president but stopped short of physically assaulting him.

"Move aside!" he ordered a man who planted himself in front of the leader.

The crowd quieted down to allow Lopez Obrador to reiterate the government's commitment to deliver aid. The president then departed, claiming he had to continue his regional tour.

The breach again called into question the president's security apparatus in a country plagued by drug cartel violence.

In the August 27 incident, some 300 demonstrators including teachers and medical workers blocked a road in Tuxtla Gutierrez, but Lopez Obrador refused to leave his vehicle to talk with them, saying he would not cave to "blackmail."

Public approval of the president's performance stands at some 63 percent, according to recent polling.