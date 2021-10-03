Germany registers 6,164 daily coronavirus infections, with incidence at 64.2

The rate of new coronavirus infections in Germany has fallen slightly compared to the previous day.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control body reported the incidence of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants as 64.2 on Sunday morning, down slightly from 64.4 the day before, but up from 61.4 a week ago.
The health authorities in Germany's 16 federal states reported 6,164 new coronavirus infections to the RKI within the past day; a week ago, the figure was 7,774 infections.
According to the new data, nine deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 28 deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 4,252,300 proven infections with the coronavirus. The actual total number is probably much higher, as many infections are not recognized.
The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days - the most important parameter for a possible tightening of anti-coronavirus restrictions in Germany - was last given by the RKI on Friday as 1.65, unchanged from the previous week.
The comparative value from the week before that is slightly lower.
A nationwide threshold value for when the situation should be seen as critical is not envisaged for the hospitalization incidence rate, among other things because of large regional differences.
The previous maximum value was around 15.5 around Christmas time.
The RKI gave the number of those who recovered from Covid-19 as 4,024,300.
The number of people who died as a result of the virus rose to 93,786.