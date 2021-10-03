News
World
Bangladesh arrests 3 amid probe into Rohingya leader’s killing
Bangladesh arrests 3 amid probe into Rohingya leader’s killing
Published October 03,2021
Subscribe
Police in Bangladesh arrested three suspects believed to have links to an armed insurgent group among Rohingya refugees, as officials promised justice for the killers of a prominent Rohingya rights activist.
"The killers will certainly be brought to justice. None will be spared," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday, three days after the murder of Mohib Ullah, the head of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH).
Ullah was gunned down by unknown assailants late on Wednesday inside the Kutupalong camp, one of the largest refugee settlements worldwide, prompting demands from the international community that Bangladeshi authorities urgently investigate the murder.
Located in the south-eastern Bangladeshi district of Cox's Bazaar, the sprawling camp is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Bangladeshi police had arrested three suspected members of a Rohingya insurgent group by Friday, officer Nayeemul Haque said.
"The suspects are being interrogated," the officer said without elaborating.
Ullha's family, however, blamed Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed group, for the murder. The group is also responsible for carrying out attacks on security checkpoints in norther Rakhine state that prompted the Myanmar military to launch brutal crackdown against the Rohingya in August 2017.
The crackdown, held up by the UN as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing, forced nearly 750,000 Rohingya Muslims to cross into Bangladesh.
Ullah, who was also among them, mobilized the refugees in Bangladeshi camps under the banner of his ARSPH, which played a role in plans to repatriate Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.
He was one of a group of victims of religious persecution from around the world who met former US president Donald Trump at the White House in 2019, when he asked the US to help his beleaguered people.
Ullah had joined the UN Human Rights Council session in March 2019 in person and explained how the Rohingya had suffered discrimination for decades.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday called upon Bangladesh to begin a prompt, thorough and independent investigation to identify and arrest the killers and expose their motives.
She also urged Bangladesh to ensure better protection for vulnerable Rohingya leaders. UN human rights office says insecurity has been on the rise at the refugee camps.