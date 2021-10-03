Algeria condemns French president’s remarks on colonial past

Algeria on Saturday issued a statement that condemned the French president's remarks on the colonial past.

The statement by the Algerian Presidency that was broadcast on state television said, "Macron's remarks are an unacceptable insult to the memory of over 5.63 million martyrs who sacrificed themselves with a valiant resistance against French colonialism (between 1830-1962)."

It said numerous colonial crimes committed by France is a genocide against the Algerian people and noted statements attributed to Macron were not officially denied.

It said Algeria rejects interference in its internal affairs and the Algerian Ambassador to Paris Mohammed Anter Davud has been recalled for consultations.

Macron made a remark about Algeria on Thursday and blamed the country for hatred against France.

"Was there an Algerian nation before French colonization? That is the question," he said.



