Turkey ratifies agreements with UN, 3 countries

Turkey has ratified agreements with the UN and three countries in various fields such as environment, energy, development, economy, trade, and health, according to the country's Official Gazette.

The agreements with the UN, Chad, Paraguay and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are detailed in the gazette published on Friday.

Ankara ratified an agreement with the Secretariat of UN Convention to Combat Desertification on the implementation of the "Ankara Initiative".

Turkey started the Ankara Initiative between 2016 and 2019 to strengthen the implementation of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and to contribute efforts of the countries that are in most need in combating drought and desertification.

A protocol between the governments of Turkey and Chad on Technical and Development Cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons and energy, were also ratified.

With the new agreements, the two countries aim to support sustainable development through technical and development cooperation, to use local resources in development projects, to increase technology transfer and exchange of technical assistance, to increase cooperation in the fields of hydrocarbons and energy as well as economy and commerce.

Ankara also ratified a friendship and cooperation agreement signed with Paraguay on Jan. 31, 2017 in the capital Asuncion province, in which the two countries agreed on developing bilateral relations and deepening understanding and trust between the two sides.

The gazette also contains the ratification of an agreement signed between Turkey and TRNC on Aug. 9 on grants in the field of health.

Under the pact, Turkey is expected to donate 350,000 doses of inactive and 21,060 doses of mRNA coronavirus vaccine to the TRNC as a gesture of friendship and goodwill.