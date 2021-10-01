Germany records higher number of illegal border crossings from Poland

The number of people trying to cross the border from Poland to Germany illegally has risen significantly in the past two months, the police in Berlin said on Friday.



Greater numbers were recorded than usual, with 225 people attempting to enter the country illegally in August and 1,305 in September, according to the police.



Most of the people came from Iraq, Syria, Iran and Yemen, the police said.



In total, 1,156 people have tried to enter the country through Belarus, Lithuania or Poland, according to the police.



A day earlier, 40 people were discovered in a truck near the border city of Frankfurt an der Oder. A judge had ordered the pre-trial detention of a Ukrainian citizen suspected of people smuggling.



On Thursday, police also found 41 people, including a woman and two children, in Ragow, south of Berlin. A suspected people smuggler from Belarus, was remanded in custody, the police said.

