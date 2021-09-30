Sarkozy appeals guilty verdict in election expenses trial

French former president Nicolas Sarkozy intends to appeal against his conviction for illegal campaign financing, lawyer Thierry Herzog says.



Sarkozy had earlier in the day been sentenced to one year under electronically monitored house arrest with an ankle bracelet.



According to the court, Sarkozy exceeded the capped campaign expenses in 2012 during his ultimately failed re-election campaign. In order to cover up the additional expenses, his party UMP - which has since been renamed Republicans - allegedly disguised expenses through a system of fictitious invoices.



Sarkozy is said not to have invented the system, but he ignored important indications that it was being used.



